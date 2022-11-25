Dharmic Sabha’s Kala Utsav returns on Sunday

–promises exciting performances from youths across the country

THE Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud Dharmic Sanskritik Kendra will come alive on Sunday when the more than two-decade old festival of arts, Kala Utsav, returns with electrifying performances by young people from across the country.

Kala Utsav has been the launch pad for many well-known Guyanese artistes who have gone on to train further and establish themselves in various cultural niches.

The brainchild of Indranie Persaud, Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Kala Utsav will resume after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, and will continue to serve as a platform for hundreds of youths to compete in music, folk and classical dance, singing, Ramayan chanting and drama.

Each participant will receive certificates, trophies and cash prizes. The participants will be drawn from the Sabha’s countrywide Praants or branches, which have hosted preliminary Praant Utsavs.

President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr Vindhya Persaud, said: “The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha continues to invest in young people, seeing in them the potential for the sustenance and promotion of cultural art forms, and traditions.”

Kala Utsav has always provided a healthy and friendly atmosphere for young people to perform among their peers and receive assessment from the expert panel of judges along with incentives.

“The intention is to identify their potential and offer them tangible opportunities to develop this talent to greater heights, and to serve as ambassadors of their chosen field. Scholarships have been provided in the past and the intention is to increase these training opportunities to develop a competent cadre of teachers, who will inspire and train successive generations of artistes,” Dr. Persaud said.

The panel of judges will feature well-known Guyanese artistes who have performed both locally and internationally.

The public is invited to the festival as admission is free, and Kala Utsav provides the perfect opportunity to play a role in encouraging and motivating young people as they perform and take the first step on a long journey of continuing ancient traditions. Attendees are usually treated to sumptuous seven curry at the all-day festival.