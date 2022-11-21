Safer, more accommodating

–vendors say, as works commence on installation of lights, washrooms, police outpost at Stabroek Market



By Cassandra Khan

JUST one day after a visit to the Stabroek Market by President, Dr Irfaan Ali, vendors and consumers have started to feel safer and a bit more comfortable, as works have commenced on the installation of security lights, washroom facilities and a police outpost at the market.

With the Christmas season upon us, it is expected that the Stabroek Market will be a hub for commerce, as persons commence their traditional shopping sprees.

Given that those activities most times run into the night, persons said it is pleasing to see that efforts are being made to make the area safer for consumers and vendors.

The Guyana Chronicle, on Sunday, visited the Stabroek Market and spoke to several vendors and passersby who commended the President and his government for the work they have been doing.

Nerlene Sumner, a vendor, said that the Government of Guyana is doing a great job, and that she feels safer with the lights and the coming police outpost.

She also related that there was a great need for toilet facilities, so she is happy that the market will soon be equipped with those.

Ronald Roach said that he feels comfortable with the lights being put up and the ones that have already been set up at the market.

“In the night, the place does dark and a lot of bad things does happen around the turf, so at least with the light people will feel much safer,” Roach said, commending the President for honouring his commitment in 24 hours.

He said that this is at least an improvement and the police outpost would add to security in the area. Roach said that he feels happy that the government is looking out for people.

Trevor (only name given), a coconut vendor, and Melinda (only name given), a fruit vendor, both said that this makes them feel safer and that it is a great intervention by the government.

Johnny (only name given), said that there is still room for more improvement and more lights.

“But this is a start, it is a good initiative,” he admitted.

Debbie (only name given), normally hangs out at the market with friends. She told this publication that the lights are for people to see and be guarded against robbers.

She said that the initiative is good, noting that when it is dark people cannot see what is taking place, but with the lights, people will be able to see.

Ingrid, a shoe vendor of 20 years, said that in the light, many things can be avoided since the market is unsafe. She said she is happy that there will be toilets and a police outpost, and commended the government for its intervention.