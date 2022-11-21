Region 10 residents enthusiastic about opportunities in ‘agri’ sector

–express confidence in ongoing initiatives following information fair, town hall meeting

A Regional Information Fair was hosted in Region 10 to boost employment and provide residents with vital information regarding the government’s programmes and development initiatives.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, in his remarks addressed the importance of youth involvement within the agriculture sector and reiterated the PPP/C administration’s continued commitment to job creation in Region 10.

The government is on a nationwide job creation drive. Earlier this year, 1,000 part-time jobs were launched in Region 10. Residents were elated and welcomed this opportunity as a pathway to financial stability.

Jobs were offered in evolving government ministries such as health, agriculture, education and local government.

Edghill said: “This government was bold and brave enough to put the legal and administrative framework in place to ensure job creation for our people, to get involved in something that is meaningful, economically viable, and good for the development of our country.”

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few patrons and exhibitors at the event. They expressed gratitude at the opportunity to engage the minister as well as receive the information.

One such patron was a student of the Linden Technical Institute, Emile Persaud, who said that both the information fair and the minister’s great remarks ignited a flame within him to explore a career in the agriculture sector.

He said: “It was quite informative. Since Linden is mostly agriculture-based, it is very vital, and we have everything right here to get stuff done. Hemp being introduced can also be very vital in raising the economics of Linden in the whole.”

Another Lindener, Nateshia Drakes, commended the “10 Forward Civic Group” for organising the fair before dubbing it a very good initiative.

She said: “I think it was a good initiative to showcase all that the various ministries have to offer, because, a lot of the times people don’t have this knowledge.”

Moreover, Jada Daniels, another student of the Linden Technical Institute, highlighted the importance of creating awareness of investing in the agriculture sector’s benefits.

“It was very enlightening. Before I came to this fair I didn’t know that much about hemp in general, but I came here and learned a lot about how it is processed, and manufactured,” she related.

Dawn Hector, of Block 22, said that the information fair exposed her to valuable information to which she had no knowledge of before.

“What the minister said today, was good. It enlightens us about a lot of things we never knew about. We received a lot of information today. I hope that the people here understand the privilege they have in Linden here. Not only can we become doctors or lawyers or nurses, we can also be self-employed,” she said, adding: “This hemp farming is a very good thing for us in Linden because we have a lot of farmlands.”

Similarly, Bradley Fredericks also expressed content at the knowledge gained from the information fair, saying: “I found it very interesting, and I think it will be especially useful for the younger folks so that they can grasp the opportunity and develop themselves.”

The Regional Information Fair and Town Hall meeting featured presentations from Senior Research Scientist at the Agriculture Ministry, David Fredericks, and Principle Legal Adviser of the Legal Affairs Ministry, Ronetta Sargent, who enlightened the gathering on the benefits and regulations of hemp cultivation.

Following the presentations, Minister Edghill also undertook one-on-one sessions with persons to listen to their concerns and facilitate any interventions wherever possible. Additionally, representatives from the various ministries were also in attendance at the information fair.