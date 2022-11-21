News Archives
‘Prepare to be part of Guyana’s massive transformation’
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali Graduates: A section of the gathering at the Nations University graduation ceremony at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre on Saturday evening (Office of the President photo)
–President Ali charges Nations University graduates

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has charged hundreds of graduates of Nations University to prepare themselves to be part of the massive transformation taking place in Guyana.

In delivering the feature address at the university’s 2022 graduation in the diploma, bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre Saturday evening, Dr. Ali told the graduates that they are living in a country that will be “second to none” by 2030 and beyond.

The Head of State underscored that Guyana will not only have a diversified economy that will be able to withstand all of the global shocks, but the country will also function on “cutting edge technology” and will have all the high-end and high-paying jobs.

He said the government is working assiduously on ensuring the country becomes a world leader in various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, environment, and biological and ecological services, among others things.

Staff Reporter

