Minister Croal leads MoM walk-a-thon exercise in Mabaruma

FOLLOWING the official launch of the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini), on Saturday, a walk-a-thon exercise was held Sunday morning to encourage health and fitness amongst men within the region.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, participated in the activity, which started at Independence Road Junction in Mabaruma and concluded at the Airstrip Tarmac.

He was joined by Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley and Regional Executive Officer (REO) Tikaram Bisesar; Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh and other disciplined services members, as well as representatives from the health, education and agriculture departments and other stakeholders.

A brainchild of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the initiative aims to address social and other issues affecting men and boys through much-needed mentorship, guidance, counselling, and economic empowerment programmes.

During brief remarks on Saturday, Minister Croal said the event is part of a co-ordinated national effort designed to address men’s mental, social, psycho-social and economic challenges.

Minister Croal has therefore called on men and boys across the country to make use of the opportunity to be better role models for the younger generation, to be better fathers, husbands, partners and employees.

“Men on Mission is a path to a new you if you take it. You will find listening ears and helpful hands to guide you on this new path. But you must act. Our government has heard your unspoken cries for help, and today we are presenting you with a real and tangible opportunity to turn your lives around,” he said.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley spoke of the high incidence of suicide within the region, mostly among young men.

He added that there is also a high school dropout rate among boys, a very worrying issue.

The regional chairman has, therefore, urged the Community leaders to collaborate with the disciplined services and other organizations to create mentorship and empowerment programmes targeting young men and boys within communities.

He said that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) would also play its part in ensuring these issues are tackled in a holistic manner.