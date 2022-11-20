Hinterland connectivity boosted

–as new telecommunications company powers Rockstone

By Cindy Parkinson

GUYANA is one step closer to bridging the digital divide between coastal and hinterland areas, as a new telecommunications company, Green Gibraltar Inc., was able to establish Internet services at Rockstone village in Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

This is the first time the community is benefitting from Internet connectivity, and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who attended the company’s launch in the village on Friday, underscored that this venture will prove transformative for the residents there.

“This means better connectivity for the children of this area; they can now better pursue their education without depending solely on the books and reading materials that are only available in Rockstone,” the Prime Minister told the Sunday Chronicle.

He added: “With the Internet, they can also have access to libraries and other Online educational materials that will help them further their education.”

During a simple launch ceremony on Friday, the Prime Minister and representatives of Green Gibraltar Inc., a new locally-owned telecommunications business, introduced the service and tested its capabilities in Rockstone.

The company was able to secure a licence to offer these services, because the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration, in October 2020, liberalised the local telecommunications sector. Prime Minister Phillips said that the licence for Green Gibraltar Inc. took about a year to process, and was obtained in March of this year.

After getting its licence, the Prime Minister said that Green Gibraltar opted to provide Rockstone with free Internet connectivity for 90 days.

He, however, noted that the company’s efforts at connecting the hinterland community is part of the government’s focus on equalising services throughout the country.

And so, Prime Minister Phillips praised and thanked the company for bridging the “digital divide” between the Rockstone community and the rest of the world through their love for rural connectivity.

He also emphasised that it is part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s Manifesto promise to improve connectivity between Guyana’s hinterland and coastal locations and the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister reminded those gathered at the launch that the government of Guyana is open to all telecommunications investors and businesses that are desirous of expanding the industry locally.

With these services now being offered in the community, residents explained just how they will benefit.

RELIEVED

“I am relieved that we can quickly contact a doctor, so that patients can get the right medications when they need them in a timely manner,” Nurse Torres related.

She is thankful that the medical department will be able to manage their patients better.

Miss Allen, a teacher in training at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), highlighted that these services will help her in doing her studies remotely, and also benefit the pupils and other teachers in the community.

One of Green Gibraltar’s Directors, Don Singh said that connecting Rockstone was intentional.

He related: “We want to show what connectivity can actually do, and how it can transform a small community by enhancing the lives of the people.”

Singh is excited that Green Gibraltar will allow the people of Rockstone to get an opportunity to engage and do business with the rest of the country and the world, without having to leave their homes to travel the long distance to Linden, Georgetown, or any other part of Guyana.

“In keeping with the One Guyana theme, we have to include everyone, and not only the coastland, and that is what our company and the Government of Guyana are working towards,” Singh said.

The director also said that Green Gibraltar was formed in early 2019 and now, at the end of 2022, he is happy the company is providing much-needed services to Guyanese. In fact, it was noted that one of Green Gibraltar’s main objectives is to connect the hinterland communities with the rest of the world through health, education, tourism, or commerce and well-being.