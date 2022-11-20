News Archives
President Ali’s Men on Mission initiative launched across Guyana
IN observance of International Men’s Day on Saturday, ministers and other government officials fanned out to launch President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MOM) initiative throughout Guyana.

This initiative is the brainchild of President Ali, and is meant to uplift the younger generation of men who face many societal ills, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and other violent crimes. The intention is to provide men with guidance and counselling, recreational and fitness activities, and create economic empowerment through temporary employment schemes.

Staff Reporter

