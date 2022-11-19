–360 Corentyne families move one step closer to homeownership

Story and photos by Nafeeza Yahya-Sakur

A YOUNG Berbice couple was on Friday given the perfect start for a life together when they were allocated a house lot in Number 75 Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice.

Nitesh Sahadeo, a young farmer, and his fiancée Navita Roopnarine, both 23 years old, received one of the 360 house lots that were distributed by the Ministry of Housing and Water during a ‘Dream realised’ exercise at the Classic Hotel Tarmac in Corriverton. The lots are located in new housing schemes that were developed in the Number 75 and Number 76 communities.

The two, who are planning to get married in the near future, expressed gratitude for “the perfect gift”.

Sahadeo told this publication that he wanted to ensure proper systems are in place before he makes “the big move” and marries Roopnarine. As part of their plans to have a solid start for their union, they decided to apply for a house lot.

“For the first time, I am owning my own land, and this is a big accomplishment for me. This is a very important start for the move that we will make as a young couple. I am very thankful to be able to own a land, and thankful to the government for providing this opportunity for us. It’s the best start we can get as a young couple looking to build our future; we are extremely happy, and this is the best gift ahead of our wedding,” Sahadeo said.

Meanwhile, Tromaine David, a 27-year-old hair stylist was beaming with excitement as she collected the number for her lot, which is located in the Number 76 Housing Scheme.

The young woman who has been renting a house at Line Path for several years now, told the Guyana Chronicle that she wants to build her own house as quickly as possible, so she can get stability and move forward with her life.

“I didn’t expect it to happen so soon; I currently rent, and it’s a challenge, believe me. When it’s not your own, you are restricted in what you can do to make yourself comfortable, so, as soon as I can build, I will start. The process was really effective, and it’s hard to describe what this moment means to me. I’m thankful for this opportunity, and will look forward to the next step, and commence building soon,” Tromaine said.

This publication spoke to other allottees, and they, too, expressed gratitude to the ministry for fulfilling their desire to be land owners.

Amir Khan, who attended the exercise with his wife, said he was emotional and joyful at the same time. Parents to a young child, they have been renting the house they reside in since they got married seven years ago.

Khan said they now have an opportunity to be much more independent and comfortable.

“I feel emotional and happy; I’m very thankful. It’s very good to have your own,” he said.

Cecil Basdeo, a 53-year-old resident of Number 75 Village, expressed thanks to the government for not only giving her the allocation, but for doing so in a timely manner.

“This is very good. Despite my age, I’m glad I have my own. I called my children to come apply so they could be become land owners and then get their own homes later on,” she said.

SECOND EXERCISE

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, speaking with this publication on the sidelines of the event, said the exercise is a follow-up from the previous allocation exercise that was held on October 14, 2022.

Friday’s exercise was for the allocation of a total of 360 house lots in Block 2, Number 75, and Blocks 2 and 3 in Number 76 housing schemes.

Over 1,000 house lots have been distributed to date, and the ministry is currently working towards allocating more.

“In Region Six itself, since we have been back in office, we have allocated over 750 lots to date, prior to today’s exercise. We have more to come, as I indicated earlier. It’s a work in progress, because we have to match, (1): the availability of land, and (2), we also have to match that with the demand for the region. So, yes, we have some outstanding allocations here in Region Six, and we are working. It’s a continuing programme we are working on to ensure we are able to deliver,” Minister Croal said.

He said that based on the allocations and expected new areas, the ministry hopes to exceed the 50, 000 target.

While declining to name specific areas, and hinting that President Dr. Irfaan Ali will make that announcement soon, Minister Croal gave the assurance that the ministry is currently looking at other areas in Region Six to deliver on the 50,000 house lots by 2025 as promised by the PPP/C in its Manifesto.

He noted that even though for this year the allocation in the region has been mainly focused on the Upper Corentyne area, over 200 houses have been constructed in areas such as Williamsburg/Hampshire and Ordinance/Fortlands.

It is expected that the 2023 budget will contain measures to assist with easy and affordable homeownership.

“We are not worried, because there will be more houses to be constructed; there are going to be more availability of lands. So, Region Six, just be patient; we are working here now, and in the not-too-distant future, you will have more interventions in the region to meet your demands,” Minister Croal said.

He urged residents to be patient, and assured them that everyone will have equal opportunities across the various regions.

“Overall, for this calendar year,” he said, “we have allocated over 8,000 house lots, to date, for the first 10 months. And, having said that, we are about 18,300 as of right now, and we are continuing to work. So, you will see us in other regions; everybody will be addressed in some way or the other, as part of our ‘macro’ housing programme.”

CONSTRUCTION SUPPORT PROGRAMME

With regards to the construction support programme which was announced by

President Ali in July, Minister Croal said that the process has started, and is ongoing.

He emphasised that anyone with proof of ownership of the land and a building plan approval from the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) can apply for the assistance.

The minister clarified that the process in Region Six has not ended, but is rather an ongoing exercise.

“Your plan and estimate determine the value, or classification for which we will use to qualify you for the support. So, if you have under $6 million will be for the steel and cement. The steel for less than $6 million houses will be adequate to do your entire foundation, and the above $6 million to $25 million will be two slings of cement,” he added.