Three more companies attain ‘Made in Guyana’ certification

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified three additional companies under its “Made in Guyana” Certification Mark Programme.

The companies, namely Denmor Garments Manufacturing, Guyana Thermoplastics Limited (Toolsie Persaud Group of Companies) and Prestige Manufacturing & Bottling Enterprise were certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured products.

Denmor Garments Manufacturing was certified to use the mark on its safety garments/personal protective equipment (PPE), which it supplies to local and international companies in many sectors, including oil and gas.

During the certification ceremony hosted at the GNBS conference room, at the Sophia Exhibition Centre recently, Director and Company Secretary of Denmor Garments Manufacturing, Upasna Mudliar, said: “Manufacturing a safety wear and being able to bring it to a standard sets [sic] the company apart from all others.”

She related that those garments are manufactured according to the styles and colours requested by companies.

The company, which has been in operation for more than two decades, was lauded by President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Rafeek Khan and Business Coach of Action INVEST Caribbean Inc., Keon Smith for seeking to meet quality requirements.

Head of the GNBS Certification Services Department, Andrea Mendonca, urged the company to maintain the requirements of the programme, noting that the woman-led business is the first in the garments industry to be certified.

The second company to attain certification was the Guyana Thermoplastic Limited (Toolsie Persaud Group of Companies), which was certified on Tuesday to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on its PVC Pipes and PVC Conduits. This is the first Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) pipes manufacturer certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark.

At a simple ceremony hosted at the company’s Providence, East Bank Demerara location, Director of Guyana Thermoplastic Limited (Toolsie Persaud Group of Companies), Vinod Persaud, pridefully said: “As a company, we have always been focused on quality and we are delighted to join other local manufacturing companies that have been recognised and certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards mark…”

He added that his company looks forward to continued work with the GNBS team to implement and improve standards.

Finally, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Prestige Manufacturing & Bottling Enterprise was granted approval to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on its hot sauce, mustard oil, mixed essence, almond essence, cake colouring, mango achar, lime achar, tamarind achar, green seasoning, miracle seasoning, cassava cassareep, Chinese sauce, bilimbi achar and koraila in lime.

During the certification ceremony, manager of the company, Annie Rooplall said: “We have been focused on utilising mostly local fruits and vegetables that are available during the seasons, and being Made in Guyana certified will ensure the quality and taste of our products are recognised and secured in markets regionally and internationally, while we continue to push the “buy local” campaign for authentic Guyanese products.”

The Made in Guyana Certificate was handed over by Mendonca and GNBS Technical Officer, Keon Rankin to the Manager of Prestige Manufacturing and Bottling Enterprise, Annie Rooplall and staff, Nancy Ireland, respectively.

The event was attended by Khan, who lauded the company for its strides, and the GNBS for its fantastic work in promoting the Made in Guyana Brand.

The GNBS has encouraged more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products that competitive advantage in the local and international markets. Application forms could be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/