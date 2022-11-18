Two persons living with disabilities secure employment at GUYOIL

THE Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL) has collaborated with the National Commission on Disability (NCD) to gainfully employ two persons living with disabilities (PWDs), on the basis of equal employment opportunity.

According to a press release from the company, this was also done in consonance with the Prevention of Discrimination Act of 1997 (cap 99.08) and Persons with Disabilities Act 2010.

The company also shares President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision of the government’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the plight of PWDs, with emphasis on empowering those persons economically and socially by enhancing their skills.

The most recent effort was the brainchild of the Chairman of GUYOIL, Paul Cheong, who, in co-operation with the management of GUYOIL has now permanently employed Peter Fraser as a maintenance or handyman and Ashshell Benn as a clerical staff.

Additionally, Uttamkumar Isurdeen was awarded a one-off gift from GUYOIL and medical supplies as part of GUYOIL’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.

The company said it understands the difficulties persons living with disabilities are faced with daily, and has taken on the charge of leading by example, by providing gainful employment to the two persons so they may live full and productive lives while simultaneously adding value back to their community.

“We sincerely advocate that corporate Guyana replicates this initiative as it is the stepping stone in a charting course for the benefit of all Guyanese,” GUYOIL said.

The company has effectively fulfilled its mandate in delivering “Excellence in Service” to all stakeholders by its pursuit to represent diversity and equality in the workplace.