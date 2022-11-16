Body of unidentified man found floating near Anna Catherina Seawall

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Tuesday, acting on information from an unknown source, discovered the body of an unidentified man floating next to the Anna Catherina Seawall, West Coast Demerara.

According to the GPF, police were dispatched from the Leonora Station after receiving reports at around 16:40 hrs that a body was seen floating at Anna Catherina.

“On arrival at the scene, the ranks observed the body, a male of East Indian descent, floating about 20 feet away from the seawall. The body was clothed in a short pants, and a green shirt. The partially decomposed body was then fished out of the water. No marks of violence was seen on the most exposed part of the body,” the GPF said.

Police said that the scene was photographed, and several persons were questioned. However, no particulars or information are available for the body.

The body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where it was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was officially pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.