Police to beef up security during Christmas season

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday announced its plans for beefing up security across the country during the upcoming Christmas season.

The Force revealed the security arrangements during the its Christmas Policing Presentation at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary.

The “Christmas policing posture” will commence on November 15, 2022 and end on January 15, 2023.

During the presentation, Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, implored citizens to be cooperative and to support the police’s initiative.

He said that things are expected to run smoothly as every regional division will adopt a different posture in keeping with the demands of their area.

“We have a perfect plan and if you support this plan, you are going to benefit… because you are the beneficiaries of all that we are putting in place now to ensure that you have a festive season,” he said.

Throughout the season, several initiatives are set to be implemented. These include the deployment of foot, traffic, static, anti-crime and vehicular patrols during a 24-hour period at hot spot areas across the country. This is expected to mitigate crime and improve traffic flow.

This will be bolstered with the addition of police booths in highly trafficked areas even as the Force will conduct community outreach programme

s, engaging citizens on how to be safer during the season.

Meanwhile, for Regional Division 4 ‘A’ which comprises Georgetown, the Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, stated that the Force’s intention is to create a safe environment for businesses, shoppers and visitors within the region for the Christmas period.

“We intend to reduce crime, fear of crime, traffic accidents and congestion during this period,” the Assistant Commissioner said.

In order to achieve this, McBean explained that Georgetown will be divided into 15 districts to allow the police to have a better hand on issues that may arise. Within these districts, there will be foot, bicycle, canine and mounted patrols.

Each district, he noted will be commanded by an inspector along with adequate ranks and will see heightened intelligence-led special operations along with a focus on noise nuisance. Special attention will be given to all commercial and residential areas.

“We will also heighten security and management of entertainment and public activities because we know during this period, there will be an increase of our entertainment and public activities which we are catering for,” he said,

As such, McBean revealed that his ranks will be engaging the City Constabulary, Community Policing Groups, security agencies and other stakeholders.

The Force is also expected to go on an aggressive public information campaign to further strengthen cooperation and communication with the citizenry.