Man fatally stabbed during argument over ‘bush weed’

–suspect arrested

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is probing the alleged murder of Sherwayne Underwood, 32, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred at around 03:00hrs on Tuesday.

Reports are that Underwood was allegedly murdered by a 29-year-old man at Policeman Corner, La Parfaite Harmonie.

The suspect was subsequently apprehended by police ranks and has since admitted to fatally stabbing the 32-year-old man during a fight.

Reports indicate that the men were imbibing at Policeman Corner, where they eventually had a misunderstanding over marijuana that Underwood was using because the suspect said it was “bush weed.”

As a result, the suspect dealt Underwood a punch to the side of his head, and a fight ensued.

During the fight, police said the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt Underwood a single stab to his abdomen.

After being stabbed, the victim ran a short distance before collapsing. He was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.

The suspect, who made good his escape from the scene, was later arrested at about 06:20 hrs on Tuesday morning.

He was escorted to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where he gave a video-recorded statement under caution, admitting to the crime.

The man’s body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.