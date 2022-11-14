‘Use your knowledge to impact lives, make a difference’

-alumnus Dr Dukhi tells Skeldon Line Path Secondary graduates

-announces full scholarship for top CSEC performer, Leezo Prasad

By Nafeeza Yahya-Sakur

WHILE delivering the charge to the Skeldon Line Path Secondary School (SLPSS) graduates, Dr Amarnauth Dukhi urged them to rise above their circumstances and use their knowledge to impact lives and make a difference not only for themselves, but for their community and the country at large.

Dr Dukhi, a renowned neurosurgeon and a former student reflected on his path to success during the graduation ceremony which was held on Friday in the school’s auditorium at Line Path, Corriverton, Berbice.

Over 90 graduates collected certificates. Some received special awards for their outstanding academic performance at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.

Arguably one of the most famous sons of the school who is known throughout the country and region as being a Guyanese pioneer in the field of neurosurgery, Dr Dukhi credited his parents and more so the foundation he received from his alma mater.

He urged the graduating class to carry on the rich legacy of selflessness for which the school is known.

“Our dedication moving forward is to dedicate our lives to making a difference in the lives of others; we must always remember that when we gain knowledge, we must share it. We must use that knowledge to create an improvement in the lives of the people next to you. Whatever profession you choose, use it to help people,” he said.

He added that life is more than acquiring assets or material things. He said it is about leaving a footprint that others can follow.

“We cannot take all the knowledge we have with us. We cannot take material things we have with us, but what we could do is when we have it, use it to make a difference in the lives of those people who are powerless and who are voiceless. When you do those things, then, you would have created a legacy for yourself and a legacy for your family, society, and a legacy for your country.”

Dr Dukhi charged the graduates, who were paying keen attention as he spoke, to “dream” as it is the first step in realising what they can achieve. He said that regardless of their circumstances, they should “dream big.”

“It’s not where you come from, not what your circumstances are, not what you are currently doing, but what you will do and what you can do, because excellence lies in each one of you…many of our social heroes, political leaders and even myself, as a young lad stemming from this very institution, started our lives as just average people. Despite the failures and mistakes made and although we may have been just average, we [found] that the average can achieve greatness. Whether recognised by the world or just by a few, we all can make huge differences in small ways,” he said.

FORTUNATE POSITION

Noting that they are the future, he told them that they are in a fortunate position. He explained that Guyana is in a “special place” worldwide, given that the migration curve has changed, and many are looking to return home and build on the Guyanese dream.

“It’s now the Guyanese dream. You are fortunate to be part of that, you will be the pillar of strength in creating and improving the lives of many Guyanese, not only your generation, but for generations to come.”

As a way of giving back to his alma mater, he started the Dr Amarnauth Dukhi Foundation. The aim was to provide funding to students in special circumstances to further their studies.

In 2018, the first recipient was Yugeeta Kumar, who is currently pursuing studies in biochemistry at the University of Guyana. She is expected to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in 2023.

For 2022, the scholarship was awarded to Leezo Prasad, an aspiring neurosurgeon and the school’s valedictorian, who attained 16 Grade Ones and one Grade Two.

Prasad was among the country’s most outstanding performers. She was also the top performer for Region Six.

Unfortunately, she was unable to attend the graduation ceremony as her sister, 26-year-old Dharmini Prashad, a teacher of the school, had died earlier in the day.

Aside from producing top performers, the overall pass rates in the different subject areas have been continuously improving over the years.