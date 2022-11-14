News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PM Phillips reaffirms support for veterans
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips interacts with veterans at GVL’s headquarters, Coghlan House, Carifesta Avenue (OPM Photo)
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips interacts with veterans at GVL’s headquarters, Coghlan House, Carifesta Avenue (OPM Photo)

–donates $1M to Guyana Veterans Legion on behalf of President Ali

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips on Sunday reaffirmed his support for the care of military veterans and their families.

On behalf of President Dr Irfaan Ali, he presented a cheque valued at $1M to the Guyana Veterans Legion (GVL), at the Remembrance Sunday Ceremony and reception, hosted at GVL’s headquarters, Coghlan House, Carifesta Avenue.

In his feature address at the reception, Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that the government remains committed to ensuring that the needs of Guyana’s veterans are better served.

“The Government of Guyana is committed to ensuring that all our service members, all our veterans benefit from an improved economy in our country. We have oil and gas now and that has contributed tremendously to improving our economic position. In the world, today, we are the fastest-growing economy…and it is our resolve to utilise the revenues from oil and gas to improve the lives and livelihoods of all the people of Guyana.”

The Prime Minister reminded attendees that the occasion was being held to pay homage to the millions of men, women and children who lost their lives during the two World Wars of 1914-1918 and 1939-1945. Guyanese soldiers were among those killed.

Members of the diplomatic community and the Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, were also at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.