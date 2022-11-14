PM Phillips reaffirms support for veterans

–donates $1M to Guyana Veterans Legion on behalf of President Ali

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips on Sunday reaffirmed his support for the care of military veterans and their families.

On behalf of President Dr Irfaan Ali, he presented a cheque valued at $1M to the Guyana Veterans Legion (GVL), at the Remembrance Sunday Ceremony and reception, hosted at GVL’s headquarters, Coghlan House, Carifesta Avenue.

In his feature address at the reception, Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that the government remains committed to ensuring that the needs of Guyana’s veterans are better served.

“The Government of Guyana is committed to ensuring that all our service members, all our veterans benefit from an improved economy in our country. We have oil and gas now and that has contributed tremendously to improving our economic position. In the world, today, we are the fastest-growing economy…and it is our resolve to utilise the revenues from oil and gas to improve the lives and livelihoods of all the people of Guyana.”

The Prime Minister reminded attendees that the occasion was being held to pay homage to the millions of men, women and children who lost their lives during the two World Wars of 1914-1918 and 1939-1945. Guyanese soldiers were among those killed.

Members of the diplomatic community and the Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, were also at the event.