Long-standing land issues to be addressed at Ituni

HOUSING and Water Minister Collin Croal on Friday assured residents of Ituni, Region 10, that the ministry is working to resolve the outstanding land issues within the community.

Notwithstanding this, Minister Croal has committed to addressing these issues promptly as steps will be taken to regularise the area by the first quarter of 2023.

The minister related that the first attempt to regularise the area was in 2004, when some 70 land titles were processed.

Minister Croal said: “[The process was put on hold] because what is on the plan does not match the reality on the ground…we have to fix this. We could not further process for you to get ownership because we ran into problems. We will have to rectify this by starting from scratch.”

A follow-up visit was done in December 2021, during which a survey of the area was conducted.

Minister Croal said that through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), some persons were given allocations for particular areas in Ituni, but other persons started occupying the government reserve.

To this end, he informed the residents that a new plan will be done, since additional persons are occupying the area.

“This is my commitment to you…the first exercise to be done is to do a re-occupational survey. When that is finished, the plan will be drawn up in accordance with what is occurring on the ground. So, they have to widen the current plan. We have to check mapping against what is on the plan,” Croal said, adding that the new plan will go through the legal system and be recorded.

He committed that once this phase is competed, titles will be processed.

“We will come here and sign up all of those who did not get their titles and process your titles,” Minister Croal assured residents.

He said that the team will revisit the area early next month to complete the occupational survey and plan.

To this end, Minister Croal said: “I am, therefore, committing to you with all of that timeline that they must fix those of you living in Ituni now, must fix this situation and this area by the end of the first quarter of next year.”

He implored the residents to cooperate with authorities in order for the process to be completed promptly.

For Region 10, Minister Croal highlighted that the ministry will be working on three clusters simultaneously.

The infrastructural work is ongoing for some 400 house lots which were allocated in Amelia’s Ward.

He related that when homes are built haphazardly, it is challenging to build a road network and other vital infrastructure.

“When it comes to regularising an area, we must have an alignment where the road has to go,” Croal said.

The minister added that, shortly, a new area will be cleared to commence construction, in keeping with a commitment of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This forms part of the 1,000-home initiative in the region.

Croal reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the standard of living of all Guyanese.

Residents raised concerns related to the pumping hours for water, cement and steel programme, land titles, and affordable housing.

Minister Croal said: “We’re trying to source a new engine that will allow you to have more pumping hours. That is in the immediate term.”

This is to provide additional service hours for water in the community.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 10, Dwight John and technical officers of the Housing and Water Ministry also attended the event. (DPI)