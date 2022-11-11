Flood-affected Lower Pomeroon farmers to get timely support

–following visit by President Ali

FARMERS affected by floods resulting from excessive rainfall, could expect some level of relief, as President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has announced that funds will be disbursed to repair two excavators to assist with drainage works in the Lower Pomeroon area, Region Two.

The President made this announcement, on Tuesday morning, during an engagement with cash-crop farmers at two locations along the Lower Pomeroon River.

Dr. Ali was accompanied on his visit by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, Regional Chairperson of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two, Vilma De Silva and engineers from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Addressing farmers at Tennessee farm, the Head of State said that funds will be disbursed to repair the excavators, so that drainage works could be increased, in order to rid the land of excess water.

He also told farmers that the Minister of Agriculture will revisit the area on Friday to further assess the situation.

Farmers requested the building of dams, empoldering and cash incentives, among other things.

“We depend on this for our livelihood. Every time it rains we are flooded and we have to start all over again… we need the problem to fix and our farmlands to build” a farmer related.

At Hackney Canal, President Ali met with other cash-crop farmers and assured them that Minister Mustapha would conduct a follow-up visit on Friday.