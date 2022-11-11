News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Meadow Bank fisherfolks welcome intervention by President Ali
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A vendor at the Meadow Bank Wharf, Kunti Bisnauth
A vendor at the Meadow Bank Wharf, Kunti Bisnauth

STAKEHOLDERS at the Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara, and the Georgetown Fishermen Co-op Society, on Wednesday, shared their views on the improvements at the facility, following a recent visit by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Fisherman, Ramlall Narine, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he has been in the fishing business for 35 years. He said catch has been fluctuating between a “good day and a not-so-good day.”

“[The catch] fluctuates. Some boats bring plenty and some boats bring ‘lil bit’ [and] it improving right now… the grant has helped me out a lot because it makes me able to buy more [for my fish] business…. I say thanks for the grant and I am looking forward to more [interventions],” Narine said.

Fisherman, Troy Lewis

Kunti Bisnauth, one of the vendors at the facility, spoke about her experience since security measures were implemented.

“Crime has eased down, so it helps you [and] I feel more comfortable, and a lil bit safer,” Bisnauth said.

Meanwhile, fisherman, Troy Lewis said: “We got two of the interventions, one of it is we get the light, which is very good because we need that and also, we are thankful for the security that he [President Ali] had put here at the outpost… so there is a great lot of improvement, but the main thing is that the wharf needs taking care of… we also need better leadership and management within the co-op society to make sure things are better,” Lewis said.

Fisherman, Ramlall Narine

President Ali made an impromptu visit to the location to experience first-hand the challenges faced by the stakeholders at the wharf.

Fishermen, vendors, and other stakeholders had voiced concerns about the conditions under which they ply their trade.

The President immediately instructed that a task force be established to advance a long-term master plan to ensure a conducive working environment for the hundreds of fisherfolks who utilise the wharf.

Further, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during another visit, responded to the issues raised and indicated that efforts would be made to restore the facility.

The minister said, at that time, that some funds would be made available to carry out some repairs, and, hopefully, next year, provisions could be made through the budgeting process, “to do massive work and to rehabilitate this area”. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.