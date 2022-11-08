Man in police custody following wife’s death

A 35-year-old labourer, Mahendra Paltoo, is now in police custody after allegedly attacking his wife Oma Devi Verasammy with a cutlass at their Lot 171 Bloomfield Village, East Berbice Corentyne home.

According to information received, the incident occurred between 19:00hrs on Sunday and 04:40 hrs on Monday at the couple’s home following an argument where it is said the now-dead woman accused her husband of being unfaithful.

According to a source, the suspect initially told investigators that Verasammy was making the bed for their toddler when she slipped and fell on a cutlass which was lodged between two mattresses on the bedroom floor. He reportedly claimed this was how she received injuries to her ankle.

It is said that Paltoo assisted in dressing the wound, and Verasammy subsequently retired to bed. The report further claims that Paltoo awoke around 04:40hrs on Monday and found his wife lying next to him motionlesly.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Paltoo subsequently called and informed his parents that his wife was motionless and bleeding and that their young child was crying. He requested assistance.

His parents arrived to find Verasammy motionless, and escorted their son to the police station where he was held. After police visited the home, Verasammy was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Paltoo remains in police custody.