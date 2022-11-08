Additional pumps deployed to flood-hit Charity

TWO additional tractor pumps were, on Monday, put into operation at Charity, to help drain the water that had accumulated following torrential showers.

This was disclosed by Region Two Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit, who told this publication that there are now three pumps working in the area.

He said that a high build up and overtopping of water were recorded in the Pomeroon River.

According to Oodit, a regional team comprising of engineers and drainage and irrigation (D&I) workers visited Charity and prompt action was taken following an assessment.

The pumps will help to drain the water and bring relief to vendors and businesses operating in the area.

Oodit said that the garbage dumped by vendors has clogged most of the drains in the Charity Ursara Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

He noted that that was one of the main contributing factors that leads to flooding in the NDC whenever there is heavy rainfall.

While speaking to the publication, he pleaded with vendors and residents to dispose of their garbage at the designated garbage sites and to avoid dumping it in drains and other parts of their surroundings.

Meanwhile, vendors were forced to pack up and leave the market earlier than usual since their stalls were flooded and business was very slow.

One vendor, Komal Singh, said that she decided to stop selling at 11:00 hours because of the water.

“Charity Market is busy on Monday. It is, when we do get our sales. However, today business is dull and I had to close up,” Singh said.

Other vendors and business owners made similar comments when approached by this publication. Some had no choice but to move around without footwear.

They blamed the flooding on poor drainage in the area.

“It was just 20 minutes [this time] and look what happen. All over the water flood. The water overflowing,” one vendor said.

The regional administration is currently monitoring the situation.