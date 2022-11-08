News Archives
U.S Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs visits Guyana
From right: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd; United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, Rena Bitter and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, after discussing visa matters and intercountry adoptions
U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY for Consular Affairs, Rena Bitter, visited Guyana, on Monday, to meet with stakeholders in government to discuss issues of shared interest in the bilateral partnership between the United States and Guyana.

Assistant Secretary Bitter met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, to discuss visa matters and intercountry adoptions.

According to the US embassy in Georgetown, the United States is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States by both immigrant and non-immigrant travellers. Visas for work and tourism are the foundation of President Biden’s foreign policy and international visitors are essential to the U.S. economy and travel and service industries.

Assistant Secretary Bitter congratulated Embassy Georgetown for its work in facilitating legitimate travel to the United States, and the recent reduction in non-immigrant visa interview wait times from 900 days to under 90 days.

Prior to assuming her role as Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs in August 2021, Ambassador Bitter was the Dean of the Leadership and Management School at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI). She was Ambassador to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

In Washington, Assistant Secretary Bitter served in the Executive Secretariat as Special Assistant to Secretary of State Colin Powell and served as Director of the State Department Operations Center.

