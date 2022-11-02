News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
No permission, commitment given to DEPCO for development of oil refineries
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud (8)

See full statement below:

THE Government of Guyana has noted a press release purportedly issued by Delta Energy and Petroleum Company (DEPCO) reported in the Guyana Chronicle News today November 02, 2022 headlined “10,000 jobs lined up as funds secured for Berbice-based oil refineries”.

The Government of Guyana wishes to make it clear that it has had no discussion with DEPCO, and no permissions or commitments have been given by the Government to the said company in relation to the development of oil refineries.

Furthermore, it is worthwhile to note that having received several unsolicited proposals, the Government of Guyana on October 15, 2022, invited proposals for interested Parties for the design, finance, and construction of a 30,000 barrel per day, (b/d) oil refinery to be built in the vicinity of Crab Island in Berbice. As indicated in the Request for Proposal (RFP), in order to be considered all interested parties must respond to this RFP.

The response to this RFP will be used to determine a capable partner that will be selected to work with the Government to complete the project based on (i) the timeframes stipulated, (ii) evidence of financial and technical ability and (iii) response to other requirements of this RFP.

Responses to this RFP must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) by December 13, 2022 (closing deadline).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.