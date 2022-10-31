ANSA McAL in major expansion, diversification drive

ANSA McAL Trading Limited has acquired lands for the development of a wharf and port facility at Wales, West Bank Demerara, as it celebrates 30 years of operation in Guyana.

This was revealed as the company celebrated the milestone anniversary at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, on Friday.

Addressing the occasion, ANSA McAL Group of Companies, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Sabga III, said Guyana is evolving in an exceptional way since the discovery of oil and gas here, and the company is expanding to support the growth and development of the country.

While many of the world’s leading companies are now designating and setting their eyes on Guyana as a location for their regional base, ANSA McAl has been in Guyana for 30 years, before it discovered oil and gas.

Sabga 111 said since 1992, the company has been on an expansion drive in Guyana, pushing ahead with many of its planned strategies for the creation of long-term value.

Most recently, as part of the company’s expansion, he noted that the group has acquired over 80 acres of land in Wales, West Bank Demerara, to develop a wharf and laydown yard.

“The group has acquired 82 acres of land in Wales, West bank Demerara region where we intend to begin development of a wharf and laydown yard within that acreage to facilitate port and maritime commerce,” he told the gathering at the anniversary celebration.

The company also intends to get into real estate, manufacturing and construction, along with other ventures, the CEO said.

Recently, the company established the Guyana Breweries Inc to further the ambitions of the Carib Brewery distribution network. This entity is focused on the sale and marketing of the Carib Breweries range of beverage products.

These products are already being manufactured in four jurisdictions, even as it is currently under consideration for manufacturing here in Guyana, Sabga 111 said.

In addition, the ANSA McAl Group of Companies is expected to launch its construction equipment businesses soon, to service and support the rapid development of Guyana.

“To deepen our partnership with the government and the people of Guyana for this very exciting phase of Guyanese development, we’re proud to be part of the landscape and part of this progressive country that recognises the importance of not just building for the sake of building, but building for economic resilience through the diversification, investment in human capital and institutional capacity,” Sabga 111 said.

Guyana is a good place to be and invest, he said, adding that the company intends on staying in Guyana for the long haul.