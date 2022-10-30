Scores benefit from Live2Lead 2022 conference

IT is a global phenomenon that leadership is essential, and Guyana is no exception, since everything depends on leadership. Organisations learnt this on Saturday when Live2Lead 2022 hosted one of its largest conferences at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

This event, birthed by leadership coach John C. Maxwell, created an opportunity for persons to network with like-minded leaders who share a passion for leadership and learning.

John C. Maxwell is the number one New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker, who has sold more than 30 million books, has been identified as the number one leader in business by the American Management Association, and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Business Insider and Inc. magazine.

The one-day event, aired Online this month, was seen by participants at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, and focuses on leadership and personal growth.

The international speakers included John Maxwell, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Eric Thomas, Patrick Lencioni, and Tim Elmore.

Local presenters included the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, and the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Michael Chin, amongst others.

Attendees learned from renowned leadership experts from various industries, gained a new perspective on relevant topics, and got practical tools to take home with them.

Local certified coach trained by John Maxwell, Dr. Shanti Persaud said good leadership differentiates prospering nations from those that are not, which is why leadership must be everyone’s business.

She also launched the L2I Leadership Foundation, with the aim of targetting 10 per cent of Guyana’s population by 2027.

“As a nation, Guyana needs to be intentional about raising and grooming leaders with the integrity of heart, the strength of character, and unquestionable competence to form a critical mass for selfless nation-building that benefits the larger society. That is why Live2Lead is happening in Guyana and around the globe,” Dr. Persaud said.

Dr. Persaud also noted that the programme is intended to give participants meaningful and relevant insights that they can utilize, and return to their jobs and home ready to implement a new action plan to lead with renewed passion and commitment.