Chinese Medical Brigade assists Juvenile Holding Centre

THE 18th Chinese Medical Brigade offered its services on Saturday to the Juvenile Holding Centre where youths benefitted from a variety of services at Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown,

At the outreach, each teenager received a physical examination, which included height and weight, cardiopulmonary auscultation; ophthalmic and visual examination; teeth examination; spine and limb examination, and mental health scale assessment, amongst other services.

The medical team found some adolescents with congenital heart disease, scoliosis and mental health problems.

According to the Captain of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade, Dr.Chu Xuehui ,“Although these young people have committed criminal offences, they also need health and psychological care. Good physical and mental health can accelerate the group’s return to normal life, successful reintegration into society and prevention of re-offending.”

Dr.Chu continued: “The spirit of the Chinese medical team is filled with boundless love and carries out its duties regardless of national boundaries, race, colour and language. We also focus on the special groups in Guyana, and provide health services within their capacity and professional knowledge.”