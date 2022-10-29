BHS students showcase agro-processing, innovative skills

THE Bishops’ High School’s first Agri-Business ‘expo’ attracted scores of patrons and students from Grades Seven to 11 when it opened on Friday.

The ‘expo’ displayed an array of innovative and sustainable projects aimed at transforming the agriculture sector.

A budding agro-processor, Lena Ojha along with her classmates pioneered their immune boosting juice, ‘Juno Juice’ at the fair.

“Juno Juice is an immune booster; we created it in the saying that we in ourselves don’t always take care of our health, and we have tried to find a way to boost our immune systems,” Ojha told the Guyana Chronicle.

Juno Juice is made of all natural fruits, and has no sugar or added preservatives. Outside of citrus, the immune booster’s other main ingredients are ginger and honey.

Meanwhile, for those students who are always on the go, Grade 10 student Erica Roberts and her classmates created Supreme Spread, a delightful mix of fruits in a jam.

“We have homemade natural jam; it is made from real fruit. The reason behind is because we are CSEC [Caribbean Examinations Council] students, we wake up early in the morning; we go to bed late at night, so jam would be a quick meal. It’s also healthy,” Roberts said.

Showcasing their innovative skills with sustainable agriculture practices, Grade Nine students Lloyd Stanton, Maliya Maikoo and Shane Birkett displayed a miniature model of a large-scale drip irrigation system.

The students explained that the system is a more efficient method of ensuring that farms are adequately supplied with water.

“This irrigation system that we have here is a large-scale drip system. There are many types of irrigation systems that help to maintain the life of your crops as they grow,” the trio explained, adding: “To an extent, it is better than the traditional method, because you don’t have to walk around the fields watering the plants.”

In the future, the young innovators hope to see their system replicated to help farmers.

“In the future, we would send this to the ministry for them to use this method,” the trio said.

Tushaant Sanichara, a Grade Eight robotics enthusiast, created a ‘farmbot’ with three-in-one features to plant, harvest and remove weeds.

The young lad explained to the Guyana Chronicle that he wanted to create an innovative solution for helping farmers.

“This is the multi-tool ‘farmbot’; it has three features: Plowing soil, planting seeds, and it also cuts weeds,” he said.

Head of the School’s Agriculture Business Department Vanda Loncke said the event was held in the hope of encouraging students to pursue careers in agriculture.

“We need to create entrepreneurs, not only for them to sit behind the desk, but for them to contribute to society, and to the growing population and food security,” she said.

Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture Richard Blair, in his remarks, urged the students to pursue agriculture as more than an academic subject.

“Do not view agri-business purely as an academic pursuit; what I mean is that agri-business has a very practical element. It means that if you, as young budding entrepreneurs can get your business on the road, then that is one or two or 10 less persons waiting in the breadline, or looking for a job.”

Further, Blair highlighted the efforts the government has been making in creating an enabling environment for youths to thrive in the sector.

“Youth is at the centre of everything; it is a deliberate and well-thought-out process in involving youth, because we recognise that the farmers population is aging,” Mr. Blair said.

Also present at the exposition was United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann Lynch, and President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who interacted with several of the students.

President Ali, since taking office, has been championing several agriculture projects, many of which are centred on youth involvement.