Countdown to LGE: AFC further delays its decision on local gov’t polls

THE Alliance For Change (AFC), in similar fashion to its coalition partner, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), is also still to officially say whether or not it will be participating in the Local Government Elections (LGE), notwithstanding the polls being some four months away.

Earlier today during the party’s weekly press conference, AFC Chairman, Cathy Hughes faced questions about the party’s position on the imminent elections, and how the delay will affect the party given that it reduces the amount of time that the party will have to carry out campaign activities, should it decide to participate.

In response, Hughes said that the issue would be determined at the next meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), however, she is unsure of when the meeting would be held.

“When our NEC have made that decision we will let you know. No specific date but it is a priority for us,” Hughes declared.

Hughes attempted to divert from the issue by focusing heavily on the call for a clean voters’ list. Conflictingly, however, Hughes said that the AFC will be respecting the ruling of the court which states that names cannot be removed from the voter’s list in the manner proposed.