Foreign Secretary engages Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, on illegal maps of Guyana

FOREIGN Secretary Robert Persaud has upped government’s campaign to have illegal maps of Guyana removed from Twitter and Facebook as Spanish-speaking accounts have dominated the two platforms pushing incorrect maps of Guyana which favour Venezuela’s claim to the entire Essequibo county.

Now that Twitter has been bought by billionaire Elon Musk, the Foreign Secretary mentioned Musk in a tweet, again raising the issue early Friday morning. Guyana and Venezuela are currently before the International Court of Justice on the border controversy.

Earlier this month, the Government engaged the Chief Executive Officers of Facebook and Twitter to end the disinformation campaign with the spreading of false maps of Guyana on its platform.

Musk recently acquired Twitter after months of legal battle. The platform was reportedly bought for US$40 billion.

Over the past year, many persons have been utilizing these social media platforms with the intention of pushing a false narrative as it relates to the matter of the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.