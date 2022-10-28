News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Foreign Secretary engages Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, on illegal maps of Guyana
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud

FOREIGN Secretary Robert Persaud has upped government’s campaign to have illegal maps of Guyana removed from Twitter and Facebook as Spanish-speaking accounts have dominated the two platforms pushing incorrect maps of Guyana which favour Venezuela’s claim to the entire Essequibo county.

Now that Twitter has been bought by billionaire Elon Musk, the Foreign Secretary mentioned Musk in a tweet, again raising the issue early Friday morning. Guyana and Venezuela are currently before the International Court of Justice on the border controversy.

 

Earlier this month, the Government engaged the Chief Executive Officers of Facebook and Twitter to end the disinformation campaign with the spreading of false maps of Guyana on its platform.

Musk recently acquired Twitter after months of legal battle. The platform was reportedly bought for US$40 billion.

Over the past year, many persons have been utilizing these social media platforms with the intention of pushing a false narrative as it relates to the matter of the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.