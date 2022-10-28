News Archives
President Ali announces $1.5M donation to Salvation Army’s fund for persons in need
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-28 at 12.32.51 PM

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, underscored that giving must be a way of life, as his government donated $1.5 million as the first contribution at the launch of the Salvation Army Guyana Division Annual ,Christmas Kettle Appeal.

The Christmas Kettle, also referred to as the Red Kettle due to its color, is the Salvation Army’s most famous street campaign. It is most recognized during the Christmas season through its volunteers who stand outside of businesses and play or sing Christmas carols, or ring bells to inspire passersby to place donations of cash and checks inside the trademark red kettles.

The annual Christmas Appeal helps the Salvation Army to meet the needs of those less fortunate through the provision of food, shelter, rehabilitation and much more.

Noting that COVID-19 pandemic and global rising cost of living has placed even more persons in a position of need which increases the demand for the Salvation Army’s services, Divisional Leader, Major Matignol Saint-Lot said the Salvation Army is all the more in need of the donations this year.

“The Christmas Kettle Appeal 2022 is now more important than ever. Without your generous support, we will not be able to deliver services to less fortunate this year,” Saint Lot impressed.

