Opposition walks out of electoral reform consultation

MEMBERS of the main opposition, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), on Tuesday, walked out of the consultation on draft electoral reform legislation.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, on Tuesday, hosted a National Stakeholder Forum for the consultations on the draft electoral reform legislation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Making the main presentation on the draft amendments to the Representation of the People Act (RoPA) and the National Registration (Amendment) Bill, was Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C.

According to the set agenda for the programme, Nandlall was set to do an overview of the draft amendments to both bills. An open discussion would then follow.

The Minister, during his remarks, acknowledged the presence of opposition members Roysdale Forde, S.C. and Khemraj Ramjattan who were seated with Tabitha Sarabo-Haley.

Just over an hour into the Minister’s presentation on the amendments, Ramjattan began his rumblings as it relates to the length of the detailed overview and seemed to request the commencement of the open discussion.

However, the minister continued his presentation and gave details on several of the amendments. This seemed to upset the present opposition members as they then left their seats and exited the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Meanwhile, opposition nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner who was present at the stakeholder forum, opted not to sit with the other GECOM commissioners but represented the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G).