Charrandas Persaud cleared of verbal abuse allegation
Guyana's High Commissioner to India, Charrandas Persaud
Guyana's High Commissioner to India, Charrandas Persaud

-Foreign Affairs Ministry considers matter closed

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation has said that the verbal abuse allegations that were levelled against Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Charrandas Persaud have not been substantiated.

A release from the ministry on Tuesday, confirmed knowledge of “material circulating on social media” following the August 1, 2021 incident at Persaud’s residence located at Church Road, Vasant Kunj, India.

The ministry further said that the matter was brought to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs of India by Persaud and was “fully investigated” by the relevant authorities.

As a result, a formal response to the High Commission dated September 3, 2022, indicated that “allegations of sexual abusive words to complainant has [sic] not been substantiated.”

Therefore, the ministry “considers this matter closed,” the release added.

Staff Reporter

