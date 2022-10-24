Police recover cash, jewellery stolen during break-in

POLICE officers in Regional Division #3 recently arrested two suspects and recovered close to $6 million in cash and a quantity of jewellery which were stolen during a break-in at Coghlan Dam, West Bank Demerara.

This was disclosed by the Guyana Police Force in a release on Sunday.

It stated that $10.2 million in cash and a quantity of gold jewellery valued at $680,000, property of a businessman and $2.8 million and a quantity of gold jewellery valued at $980,000 belonging to his wife were stolen during the break-in, which occurred on October 20 between 08:00hrs and 09:00hrs.

Initial investigations revealed that on October 20, the businessman’s wife secured their home and left everything intact to travel to the West Coast of Demerara.

Upon her return home she discovered that the top half of the backdoor was wrenched off. Further checks revealed that the bedroom was ransacked and the items were missing from a bag in a wardrobe, along with the jewellery from the vanity.

The police noted that further investigations lead to the arrest of two main suspects, a 20-year-old barber and a 45-year-old farmer on October 21.

The two suspects reportedly took the police to their Coldingen, East Coast Demerara residence where one of the suspects pointed out two areas in the yard where he claimed he dug up. He handed over $1,160,000 and $1,495,000 along with a quantity of jewellery to the police.

The police added that the farmer took the police to an area on his farm where he dug but nothing was found. However, his wife handed over $1,495,000 and a quantity of gold jewellery, while her brother handed over some $1,660,000 to the police, which they claimed were given to them.

Investigations into the matter continue as the suspects were all arrested.