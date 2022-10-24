Duo arrested after police find cannabis

THE police on Saturday conducted a cordon-and-search exercise at Broad and Lombard Streets which led to the discovered of a quantity of cannabis and the arrest of two men.

In a press release, the police said that between 13:30hrs and 14:45hrs on Saturday, ranks conducted the exercise during which a black bulky plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, was found.

The suspected cannabis when weighed amounted to approximately 30 grammes.

Subsequently, a 23-year-old man was seen running from the yard. Ranks gave chase and managed to arrest him. A search was carried out on his person and the immediate surroundings and a transparent Ziploc bag with contents suspected to be cannabis was found. It weighed some 3.6 grammes.

Further, the police acting on information, made their way to Meadow Bank where they made contact with a 27-year-old vendor. A search was carried out and a plastic bag containing suspected cannabis was found. The police said this amounted to some 205 grammes.

Investigations into the matters are currently in progress.