GYSBI, SES receive Local Content Master Plan approvals 

GUYANA Shore Base Inc (GYSBI) and its sister company, Sustainable Environmental Solutions (SES), on Wednesday, received their Local Content Master Plan approvals from the Local Content Secretariat, Ministry of Natural Resources.

According to a release, the master plans are a requirement of the Local Content Policy, which was passed in Parliament in December 2021 by the Government.

The release noted that the approval from the ministry signifies that the GYSBI and SES have both demonstrated, through their master plan submissions, their commitment to fostering local content in their operations by prioritising Guyanese nationals for employment; having policies aimed at non-discrimination and equal treatment of Guyanese nationals; implementing training and other programmes to build the capacity of both their employees and the larger Guyanese workforce; coordinating with industrial and technical education training institutions in Guyana to provide sponsorships and/or internship opportunities; incorporating the requirements of the Act and the Procurement and Bid Evaluation Guideline issued by the Secretariat into their procurement strategy, among others.

GYSBI’s Deputy-General Manager, Rabin Chandarpal, who received the approval at a simple ceremony from Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, said that since its inception in 2017, GYSBI focused on the development of local content and creating beneficial opportunities for Guyanese workers and vendors within the oil and gas sector.

“We have more than 600 Guyanese currently employed within our operations, including a large number of females and 85 per cent of our supply chain, with the exception of specialised goods and services, such as the purchase of cranes, go to Guyanese vendors. We want to see value generated from Guyana’s offshore resources remaining in the domestic economy and being used to develop the lives of Guyanese. GYSBI has been and will always remain committed to identifying, promoting and maximising the capacity of Guyanese nationals and companies throughout all facets of our operations,” he said.

The two companies, earlier this year, also received their Local Content Certificates, after satisfying the requirements for Guyanese ownership, the release said.

GYSBI serves as the preferred onshore support for oil and gas operators in Guyana, offering services ranging from warehousing, construction, supply chain management to expatriate management and customs and logistics services while SES offers hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and tank cleaning services.