Guyana hails India’s ‘Mission LiFE’ initiative to combat climate change

PRIME MINISTER, Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres launched ‘Mission LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, an initiative Guyana hailed as pioneering and worthy of emulation. India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar & CM Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event, a release said.

At the launch of ‘Mission LiFE’ in Kevadia, PM Modi said, “The issue of climate change is being witnessed everywhere. Our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up. Mission LIFE will help in fighting the climate crisis,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue and that both governments or international institutions will take steps regarding it. But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that a bit of changing lifestyles can be of help to the environment, the release noted.

“Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees; this creates a negative impact on the environment. Use cycles while going to gyms, doing our bit to change our lifestyles, can be of help to the environment,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that re-use, reduce and recycling are part of India’s traditions and culture. “We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices,” he said.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, at the global launch of ‘Mission Life’, said G20 combined as resources, they have the power to end the war against nature and set us on course towards sustainable living.

“G20 countries account for 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions but it also represents 80 per cent of global GDP. G20 combined as resources, they have the power to end the war against nature and set us on course towards sustainable living,” the UN chief said.

According to the release, the United Nations chief said that India can play a critical bridging role in building trust between developing and developed nations.

“COP27 represents a key political opportunity to rebuild trust and accelerate action across all pillars of the Paris Agreement. With its vulnerability to climate impact and its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role in building trust between developing and developed nations,” he said.

He further said, “Individuals and communities can and must be a part of the solution of protecting our planet and our collective future.”

The UN chief said that the developed countries must follow through on their commitments to provide meaningful financial and technological support to countries throughout this transition.

“Developed countries must follow through on their commitments to provide meaningful financial and technological support to countries like India throughout this transition. We need to unleash a renewables revolution and look forward to working with India on this,” the release quoted the UN chief as saying.

WORLD LEADER’S MESSAGES

Madagascar President, Andry Rajoelina, said, “I am convinced LiFE could become one of the turning points in our fight against the climate crisis. I thank India through its prime minister, who is an inspiring leader in environmental protection, for bringing us together for this cause.”

Georgia Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, in a message at the launch of ‘Mission LiFE’, said, “Georgia welcomes and fully supports this global initiative, timely introduced by PM Modi who promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on the principle of mindful and deliberate utilisations.”

“Need for a collective response to address climate change is stronger than ever. We’re grateful to PM Modi for his leadership with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for launching’ Mission LiFE’,” said Estonia Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, in her message.

“India has been very active in World Cleanup Day, last year; 1.2 million people took part in it in India which is impressive,” she added.

In his video message, France president, Emmanuel Macron, said France was looking forward to working with India in the perspective of the Indian presidency of G20 next year.

“At a time when our world is subject to increasing geopolitical tensions, we’ve to choose cooperation as no one can address global challenges, especially climate change alone,” he added.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated: “Our planet is under threat, where 75 per cent of earth’s land has substantially degraded. [. . .] Collective action is the need to protect our environment. Here in Guyana, we have started—our forest is the size of England, storing 19.5 gigatons of carbon; we have one of the lowest deforestation rates in the world. So we are leading by example and we are building Guyana on a Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030. Those not only look at the environmental value of what we have but also look at how we can improve livelihood options, create new livelihood options for forest and communities and help people to become prosperous and at the same time safeguarding our environment. I wish to extend my best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the launching of the Mission LiFE logo and document, which seek to mobilise one billion Indians to become Pro Planet People by 2027, who will practise simple environment- and climate-friendly behaviours in their daily lives. Congratulations, India, for taking the lead and pioneering this movement. Guyana is committed to protecting and promoting green economic activity through actions that support the Sustainable Development Goals. Simple actions taken every day by citizens across the globe will help to harness the full potential of this collective action. We must do everything within our power, to protect and preserve the environment by making the necessary lifestyle changes. All of us have an individual and collective responsibility to do our part for safeguarding our environment, so that future generations can enjoy the beauty of the world we live in. Extending my best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on the launch.”

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said, “As democracies, we must work together to secure energy independence and protect economies. We’re investing with partners like India to develop vital climate infrastructure. I commend India’s leadership in launching Mission LiFE. Let’s keep leading the way.”

“PM Modi’s Mission LiFE could not have come at a more crucial juncture. Effects of climate crisis come at us with full force,” said the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, in a video message.

BILATERAL MEETING

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, at Kevadia. Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday.

Kevadia is home to the Statue of Unity – the world’s tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres, located in the state of Gujarat, India. It depicts Indian statesman and independence activist, Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India and an adherent of Mahatma Gandhi. Sardar Patel was instrumental in integrating India’s 562 princely states under the Indian Dominion, after the British left, India giving it the present borders, the release said.

It added that Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the annual conference of Indian High commissioners and Ambassadors who have gathered in Kevadia for their annual meeting to discuss India’s foreign policy and the way forward.