News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Inquiry into 2020 elections to commence November 3
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
(From left) Senior Counsel Godfrey Smith, the CoI’s chairman Stanley John, and former Chancellor, Carl Singh
(From left) Senior Counsel Godfrey Smith, the CoI’s chairman Stanley John, and former Chancellor, Carl Singh

THE Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 General and Regional Elections is expected to commence on November 3, 2022.

This was announced by the government in a public notice which was recently published in the daily local newspapers.

Last month, three commissioners set to preside over the CoI were sworn in. Those commissioners are Justice of Appeal (ret’d) Stanley John who is also chairman of the CoI; Former Attorney General, High Court Judge and Acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Senior Counsel Godfrey P. Smith; and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Carl Singh.

According to the public notice, the commission’s terms of reference are to inquire into and report upon the relevant circumstances and events leading up to and procedures following the General and Regional Elections in Guyana on March 2, 2020.

While the commission will have seven months to complete its inquiry, it is set to determine what attempts were made to obstruct, frustrate and prevent the counting and tabulation of votes polled and the declaration and the public declaration of the results by the Returning Officer for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Clairmont Mingo and other elections officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The commission of inquiry is also expected to examine the conduct of the Chief Elections Officer, other elections officers, and other persons as it relates to the execution of the duties of the CEO at the time.

According to the notice, the Commission is set to begin its inquiry into all matters at 95 Middle Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Further, it stated that the Commissioners will make recommendations as deemed fit and necessary to permit the Guyana Elections Commission to discharge its statutory functions as set out in the Representation of the People Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.