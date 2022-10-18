Inquiry into 2020 elections to commence November 3

THE Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 General and Regional Elections is expected to commence on November 3, 2022.

This was announced by the government in a public notice which was recently published in the daily local newspapers.

Last month, three commissioners set to preside over the CoI were sworn in. Those commissioners are Justice of Appeal (ret’d) Stanley John who is also chairman of the CoI; Former Attorney General, High Court Judge and Acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Senior Counsel Godfrey P. Smith; and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Carl Singh.

According to the public notice, the commission’s terms of reference are to inquire into and report upon the relevant circumstances and events leading up to and procedures following the General and Regional Elections in Guyana on March 2, 2020.

While the commission will have seven months to complete its inquiry, it is set to determine what attempts were made to obstruct, frustrate and prevent the counting and tabulation of votes polled and the declaration and the public declaration of the results by the Returning Officer for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Clairmont Mingo and other elections officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The commission of inquiry is also expected to examine the conduct of the Chief Elections Officer, other elections officers, and other persons as it relates to the execution of the duties of the CEO at the time.

According to the notice, the Commission is set to begin its inquiry into all matters at 95 Middle Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Further, it stated that the Commissioners will make recommendations as deemed fit and necessary to permit the Guyana Elections Commission to discharge its statutory functions as set out in the Representation of the People Act.