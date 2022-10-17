News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Thousands of acres of farmland open up
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill assisting in the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for the opening of the #58 Village farm-to-market access road as Minister within the Public Works Ministry Deodat Indar, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, and President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and others look on (Office of the President photo)
Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill assisting in the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for the opening of the #58 Village farm-to-market access road as Minister within the Public Works Ministry Deodat Indar, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, and President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and others look on (Office of the President photo)

–with commissioning of #58 Village farm-to-market access road

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali said that the government will continue to make a number of critical investments that would ensure that food production becomes one of the main pillars of Guyana’s economic future.

He said that these investments would encompass modern strategies to decrease the cost of production, and increase the yield.

“Food production and agriculture is a major branch of the development transformation of our country… For us to increase our productivity, and for us to increase our yield and reduce our costs of production, there are a number of things that must occur. The state of the infrastructure to support agriculture and food production must be transformed to support a more effective transportation and production system…”

The Head of State made this assertion during his address at the Commissioning of the #58 Village farm-to-market access road on Friday afternoon. The road is 6.4KM (approximately four miles) long, and was completed to the tune of $1,018,000,000.

The President also pointed to the importance of research and development, which he said is critical to delivering “better yields, better crops; better variety”.

He also stated that systems will be put in place to ensure that the government utilises the best possible technology to enhance sustainability and resilience.

“We know that we are faced with many challenges, including climate change, so our method of agriculture must be resilient, so as to mitigate against the consequences of climate change. Another important aspect is our human resources,” he said.

The #58 Village farm-to-market access road that was commissioned on Friday (Office of the President photo)

The government, President Ali emphasised, has addressed these important considerations in the development of strategies for the agriculture sector. He reminded his audience of the tremendous investments in the sector, in every region, over the past two years, while reiterating that his administration remains focused on enhancing productive capacity and making the “right investments” that will ultimately broaden the economic base, create job opportunities, provide a medium for new investments, and also “support the expansion of our economy and the growth and development of our people”.

The newly-commissioned farm-to-market road, he said, is part of a large infrastructure plan that will lead all the way to Canje Creek, and, in totality, will open up over 50,000 acres of land for production.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar were also at the event.

Prior to the commissioning of the new road, the President and his delegation visited two other agriculture-based communities in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Belladrum and Cotton Tree, where he interacted with residents and listened to their concerns.

As to the importance of these engagements, he said that continuous dialogue and connection with the people are critical to delivering good governance to all citizens. (Office of the President)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.