Prime Minister joins Muslim community in Youman Nabi observance

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Sunday joined members of the Islamic community for a Youman Nabi event at the Mon Repos Sunnatul Jamaat, on the East Coast of Demerara.

According to a release, the Prime Minister, in remarks to the gathering, emphasised the importance of religious tolerance, and said that the government will continue to respect religious rights.

“As a government, we will continue to uphold the Constitution of Guyana, and to support and defend your rights as Muslims to continue the practise of your religion here in Guyana in a safe and secure environment,” he said.

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to praise the level of youth participation in religious events, emphasising the importance of cultural and religious education in preserving religious customs.

“I’m happy that youths are involved in the practise of Islam here today. It is important that we teach them young; it is important that we involve our youths in the religious belief and cultural practices that we have in Guyana,” the PM said.

Speaking on the ‘One Guyana’ initiative, he emphasised the importance of working together to realise the vision of a better future for all.

“As Prime Minister, ‘One Guyana’ is a concept that I am prepared to continue working with all Guyanese to realise, especially at the time when we have the additional revenue that can make our lives better. It is very important that we live and work in unity, and don’t be divided,” he said.

The Prime Minister, the release stated, also noted that the Islamic community is well-known for its charitable efforts, and that the government will continue to support and collaborate with the community.

Youman Nabi commemorates the birth and death anniversaries of Islam’s Holy Prophet, Muhammad, whose teachings emphasise peace and unity.