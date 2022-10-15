News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Nine-member team selected for technical training in India
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister Edghill addresses employees selected for technical training in India
Minister Edghill addresses employees selected for technical training in India

PUBLIC Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Thursday, addressed the nine employees of the Public Works Ministry’s Transport and Harbours Department, who were selected to participate in the Major Equipment Training Session on the M.V Ma Lisha in India.

The participants will have the responsibility of manning and conducting repairs on the vessel. They will be travelling to India in two batches.
The employees selected for the training are Corwin Stephen, Steve Ramsarran, Carlton Shivdyal, Ryan Cheeks, Orandel Niles, Marlon Levius, Newton Parks, Godfrey Reece and Leandre Nelson.

In his charge to the participants, Minister Edghill encouraged them to absorb as much information as possible.
“You are leaving for India for training, and practically, you are representatives for Guyana. I expect that all of you will keep the Guyana flag flying high and that you will make Guyana proud. Your main task is getting there and learning everything that you need to know, which means the MV Ma Lisha must be your focus,” he said.

Minister Edghill also directed the group on their specific tasks overseas.
“You are to understand your role, work alongside your counterparts in India, engage with the suppliers, make sure that you ask all the questions and you understand everything.”

The vessel was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, as part of the Indian government’s line of credit cum-Grant project.
It will be travelling the Georgetown-North West route.

The ship has a speed of 15 knots propelled by two diesel engines and twin disc gearboxes, with the capacity to carry 250 tonnes of cargo. It has a passenger capacity of 294. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.