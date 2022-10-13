Over 600 rescued turtles released

– at second annual Sand Creek Turtle Festival

THE South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRCS) in collaboration with Sand Creek Village, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) hosted the second annual Turtle Festival on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the SRCS.

“Over 150 children attended the festival from the communities of Sawariwau, Katoonarib, Shiriri, Rupunau, Sand Creek, Shulinab and Potarinau,” the group said.

Six hundred turtles that were rescued from flooding this year by SRCS rangers in Sand Creek were released at the festival. The remaining 700 rescued turtles will be released this week by the rangers along the Rupununi River.

The initiative is a partnership involving the Frankfurt Zoological Society, the Sustainable Wildlife Management – Programme Guyana, the Protected Areas Commission, Rupununi Livestock Producers Association and Regional Democratic Council of Region Nine. (SRCS photos)