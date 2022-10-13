GECOM awaiting APNU+AFC response on information requested by police

THE Guyana Elections Commission has officially written the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), through the coalition’s chief scrutineer Carol Smith-Joseph, on a request for information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

A statement from the commission’s secretariat on Wednesday said that information which was initially shared by the coalition alleging voter impersonation in the 2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE) were handed over to both the GPF and the General Register Office (GRO).

“In this regard, the GPF has since requested that the addresses of the alleged persons to be provided,” the statement noted.

GECOM also said: “Whereas the Commission is committed to ensure that the concerns raised by the APNU+AFC are adequately addressed in a prioritised manner to ensure a resolution within the shortest time possible, it is of crucial importance to note that, notwithstanding GECOM is the custodian of the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) which contains personal information of all registrants, the Commission cannot release such information to the GPF owing to legal confidentiality issues that might arise.”