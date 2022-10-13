News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GECOM awaiting APNU+AFC response on information requested by police
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GECOM

THE Guyana Elections Commission has officially written the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), through the coalition’s chief scrutineer Carol Smith-Joseph, on a request for information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
A statement from the commission’s secretariat on Wednesday said that information which was initially shared by the coalition alleging voter impersonation in the 2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE) were handed over to both the GPF and the General Register Office (GRO).
“In this regard, the GPF has since requested that the addresses of the alleged persons to be provided,” the statement noted.
GECOM also said: “Whereas the Commission is committed to ensure that the concerns raised by the APNU+AFC are adequately addressed in a prioritised manner to ensure a resolution within the shortest time possible, it is of crucial importance to note that, notwithstanding GECOM is the custodian of the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) which contains personal information of all registrants, the Commission cannot release such information to the GPF owing to legal confidentiality issues that might arise.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.