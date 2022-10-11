News Archives
Loan for reconstruction of Soesdyke/Linden Highway approved
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali meeting with residents in Linden on Monday
THE Government of Guyana has secured approval for financing to the tune of US$120M from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for upgrades and repairs to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

This was confirmed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during a walkabout in Linden on Monday, where he met with residents from several communities in the mining town.

“The loan has been approved a few days ago,” a section of the media quoted President Ali as saying while engaging residents at Wismar, in Linden.

The President’s announcement comes just days after the government advertised for contractors and/or firms to pre-qualify for the upgrading of the existing 72.43km two-lane, single-carriageway, and rural arterial highway.

The scope of work entails the milling of the existing asphalt surface course, application of varying pavement structures above the milled sections of pavement, inclusive of asphalt, sand asphalt, and sub-base; full-depth pavement reconstruction in certain sections, construction of two roundabouts along the alignment, sidewalks extension to nine multi-span bridges, drainage work and utility relocation; and installation of roadway lighting.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh had disclosed that the government was pursuing the financing, given the fact that the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is in dire need of an upgrade.

In June of this year, a team from the IsDB had visited Guyana on an appraisal mission for the loan.

Staff Reporter

