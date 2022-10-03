Teixeira: Norton thwarting every attempt by gov’t at inclusivity

TRANSPARENCY is a critical component of good governance, and it is embraced by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, said Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira.

Minister Teixeira offered these remarks during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“It’s a critical component of democracy, and we are a government that’s based on the Constitution, the Laws of Guyana and the constitutional rule of law,” Minister Teixeira said.

She added that transparency, accountability, inclusion and wide participation are areas that are integral to the work of the government, and also areas the government continues to “improve and keep enhancing all the time”.

The minister, in referencing a recent statement made by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on the multi-party consensus for major projects, said that while the Constitution that was amended in 1999-2001 provided for level power sharing between the Opposition and the President, Norton has thwarted all attempts by the government for his inclusion.

“He has done everything to avoid dealing with the names of persons presented by the Parliament that had unanimous support in Parliament, as well as the names presented by the President. So, for me, the proof is in the pudding,” Minister Teixeira said.

She added that the multi-stakeholder party consensus is complicated when the Opposition Leader is unwilling to cooperate.

For example, Minister Teixeira said: “Parliament is the forum, and that is where the engagement of government and opposition remember … APNU+AFC, you see, doesn’t want the gentleman who is the Deputy Speaker of the House to sit on committees; doesn’t even recognise him when he puts up his name to speak. The man has to go directly to the Speaker or me to get his name put on the Speakers List.”