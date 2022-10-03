Spice, Machel, and Skillibeng give fans a night to remember

GUYANESE and foreigners alike flooded the National Stadium at Providence on Saturday night for the final Cricket Carnival Super Concert.

For many, it was a night to remember, as the headliners: Spice, the Queen of Dancehall; Machel Montano, the King of Soca; and Skillibeng, a new dancehall sensation did not disappoint. The trio delivered energetic performances which left patrons dripping in perspiration from hours of dancing, jumping and screaming.

Several locals also took to the stage, and they, too, did not disappoint the crowd.

At the end of the concert, many patrons, as well as those who viewed snippets of the various performances on social media, were left with one question on their mind: Is Raj okay?

During her performance, Spice, who is known for inviting patrons to showcase their dance moves or to teach them, asked Raj to join to join her on stage.

In fact, she stopped her performance to ‘borrow’ Raj, who was standing in front of her, from his wife.

To his credit, Raj did not disappoint. But it would seem a bit strange if persons were not concerned about his well-being after he danced with Spice and her backup dancers as she performed her song, ‘Sheets’.

He was picked up, thrown on the ground and jumped on. To most, Raj was no match for Spice, both in size and talent.

The Jamaican’s performance was nothing short of fulfilling. This was the first time many were seeing her perform live, and they did not hesitate to show their love for her and her music.

Spice also performed ‘Tape Measure’, a song from her latest album, and gave dancing lessons to a fan in the crowd.

Additionally, she performed one of her songs, ‘Jim Screechie’. The song was released in 2010, and many persons grew up hearing it. Screaming and dancing, they expressed their love for the song.

Machel was next on stage. He performed many of his popular tunes. One of the two persons he invited on stage was Terry Gajraj, who is known for his song, ‘Guyanese Baboo.’ He sang this popular tune for the crowd alongside Machel, who made it clear that he could not perform without having some “classics” sung.

The President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, was the second person to join the Soca King on stage. The president showed the crowd that he loves Soca and was not ashamed to showcase his moves.

Of course, Skillibeng ensured that his performance was memorable. Persons screamed as he ran on to the stage.

At the end of the show, it was clear that all those who attended had a good time.