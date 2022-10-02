Housing drive catalyses further development in Region Three

–regional private sector ogranisation says

THE Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc) has praised the government’s efforts to provide affordable housing within the region, with 2000 families to benefit this year and some $4 billion allocated to develop a further 1,000 serviced housing lots by 2023.

In an interview with this publication, Head of R3PSInc, Halim Khan, said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with companies will see the construction of 2,000 homes within the region, adding to the 500 low-income houses to be constructed.

He explained an MOU was signed between the Ministry of Housing and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) in July, 2022 for financing the two-bedroom units, which will cost $5.5 million each at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Khan said this would provide jobs for labourers, electricians, plumbers, and carpenters while stimulating regional trade, business and suppliers within the sector.

However, he noted that sand/loam mining pits in Region Three must be competitive with their prices since the region is facing high prices to secure such supplies for construction.

The R3PSInc Head explained that Region Three had the country’s second highest demand for housing, with a backlog of approximately 14,000 applications in the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) database.

Further, he explained that approximately $3.4 billion in infrastructural works are underway in five new housing developments in the region in Edinburgh, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Stewartville, Cornelia Ida and Anna Catherina.

He added these works include installing water and electricity supply networks and constructing access roads, drainage networks, bridges and culverts.

Khan also noted that other infrastructure projects include the $11 billion Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway, which will create avenues for housing and commercial development.

He said this would be enhanced by the new Demerara River Crossing and the establishment of the Wales Development Authority, which is expected to bolster the manufacturing and services sectors within the region.

Over the past two years, he said the government allocated 2,800 house lots to residents in Region Three.

Khan lauded President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for Guyana and Region Three in keeping with his commitment to push enhancement in the country.