‘Agri’ sector gets $95B boost in two years

–President Ali says human, physical resources abundant for further advancement in the sector

–expresses confidence in Guyana’s ability to address vulnerabilities, food security challenges

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), since being elected to office in August 2022, has invested approximately G$95 billion into the agriculture sector, and there are plans to significantly increase both public and private investments in the coming years.

Agriculture has been the backbone of Guyana’s economy for many years, and President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that the lucrative sector will remain a mainstay, even with oil, as there are abundant human and physical resources to drive development in this area.

“We have the physical and human resources necessary to drive agricultural development, and improve food and nutrition security. But such an enterprise requires cooperation, and cooperation across all sectors. Let us, therefore, all work together for the development of the local agriculture sector which, for generations, was one of the bedrocks of our economy,” President Ali said in his message on October 1, the first day of Agriculture Month 2022.

Agriculture, the Head of State highlighted, already accounts for almost a quarter of the country’s non-oil Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and one in every eight members of the country’s employed workforce is to be found in the agricultural, forestry and fisheries sectors. This sector is also the principal source of livelihood for thousands of Guyanese households.

Although there are challenges and impediments to development in agriculture, President Ali said: “My government is unfazed by the existing food security challenges; it is committed to, and confident in, its ability to address the vulnerabilities in the country’s agri-food system, such as to the adverse impact of climate change, exogenous market shocks, and higher input costs. Government has made interventions to support our farmers and fishers, and moderate food inflation.”

Since August 2020, Guyana has been revitalising and repositioning its agriculture sector to respond to the global food crisis; to boost agricultural investment; to build resilience, including through diversification, modernisation and climate smart agriculture; foster greater innovation and competitiveness, and preserve livelihoods now and in the future.

There have been significant investments to enhance agricultural infrastructure such as drainage and irrigation structures and farm-to-market roads; the expansion of non-traditional agriculture, including aquaculture; efforts to have greater export market access for local agricultural production and incentives have been offered to increase the involvement of youth and women in the agriculture sector.

The government has also promoted greater use of technology and innovation in the agricultural sector, such as new and higher-yielding, more climate-and-pest-resilient crop varieties, and the introduction of new livestock breeds.

Guyana is leading from the front in the region when it comes to tackling food security, through investments and advancements in agriculture.

At the 32nd Inter-Sessionol Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), regional leaders acknowledged food security as being a major challenge. Guyana, recognising the gravity of the threat facing the region, tabled a strategy entitled: “Advancing the CARICOM Food systems Agenda; Prioritising Regional Food and Nutrition Security”.

The Heads agreed to the establishment of a Special Ministerial Task Force to work along with the regional private sector to develop an action plan to follow-up and monitor the implementation of the strategy.

The region also adopted a proposal to slash food imports by 25 per cent by 2025, and, following a Regional Agri-Investment Forum in Guyana, four areas were identified for priority action: Food insecurity, transportation, trade barriers, and women and youth in agriculture.

The theme of this year’s Agriculture Month: “Championing food security through innovation, investment and resilience” reflects, in part, the alignment of Guyana’s food security goals with that of the region.

“Our efforts have been directed by our unwavering commitment to secure an expanded, diversified, modernised, resilient, and competitive sector in Guyana and CARICOM,” Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said.

The minister said every investment made by the government for Guyana’s development will also contribute to achieving food security and Vision 25 per cent by 2025.

“Being food secure requires the adoption of an all-encompassing food system approach which will help us to become more productive, inclusive of the poor; environmentally sustainable and resilient, all while being better equipped to deliver healthy and nutritious diets to all Guyanese,” Minister Mustapha said.

The activities planned for Agriculture Month 2022 will build a greater sense of awareness among stakeholders about the many projects being undertaken within the agricultural sector, and the role that every actor along the food-value chain plays in the development process.