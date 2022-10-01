New call centre opens in Essequibo

— 40 new jobs to be created by year-end, 150 in 2023

EXPRESS International Inc on Friday opened a new call centre at Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, an investment that is expected to create 40 new jobs by year-end and 150 in 2023, with the potential to grow even more.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Express International Inc, Ken Deocharran thanked the government for its support and commitment to the Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) industry that led to the new investment in Essequibo.

Express International Inc. commenced operations in 2013, and to date, has employed 335 persons at its Georgetown branch.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, who delivered the feature address at the launch, said the government continues to work assiduously to facilitate the rapid expansion of economic activities countrywide to boost the economy and support diversification of the non-oil sector.

The President Irfaan Ali-led government has prioritised a strong diversified economic base, and in the earliest days of oil production, placed the highest level of importance on a strong and competitive non-oil economy.

Minister Singh highlighted that since assuming office, the PPP/C government has taken steps to promote development of the ICT sector in Guyana, including liberalisation of the telecommunication sector and investment in ICT education.

The liberalisation of the sector has resulted in tangible benefits, including greater access to connectivity, with expansions in Linden, Essequibo and Berbice, and reduced prices.

“As a direct result of the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, the conditions were immediately created for rapid private investment in telecommunication. And amongst that private investment in telecommunications, was the laying of a fibre-optic cable across the Essequibo River for the very first time. So, as a direct consequence of the liberalisation of the sector, what you have now is better quality connectivity, higher speed, greater reliability as a result of the existence of redundancy, and perhaps most importantly, as a result of competition, reduced prices. The establishment of a fibre-optic cable across the Essequibo River immediately creates the conditions for investments such as this one today.”

Minister Singh further assured that the government will continue to support any economic venture that will provide skills and employment for persons countrywide in keeping with its economic diversification policy and skills-enhancement plans. Job-creation, the minister posited, will provide more income for families and assist in stimulating the economy.

‘Since we assumed office in August 2020 to today, more than 1,000 jobs have been created by the BPO sector alone across Guyana. As a government, we want every single Guyanese of working age to be in employment, to be earning an income to be improving their lives.”

He referred to the pro-private sector stance adopted by the PPP/C government in fostering an environment for investment in the BPO sector, highlighting that the government itself is currently investing in physical facilities that could house new call centres, including two facilities in Essequibo and two in Berbice.

The Senior Finance Minister then commended the Guyanese businessman on behalf of President Ali, on expanding his operations to the region and responding to the policy environment, the government has created for the sector, noting that it represents the first BPO operation being established in Essequibo, and that it is an example of a Guyanese in the diaspora who saw an opportunity in Guyana and an example of what can be achieved in the sector.

He further encouraged expansion of the operation in the future, as government continues to promote Guyana as a premier destination for BPO operations.

CEO of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and Regional Chairman, Velma DaSilva were also present at the launch.