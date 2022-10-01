Centenarian club launched

– extra care for those 100 years and beyond

IN commemoration of Month of the Elderly, celebrated in October each year, the Ministry of Human Services & Social Security is caring for its senior citizens in a special way with the launch of The Century Club – Extra care for 100 years and beyond.

The ministry in a release said the club will honour those citizens in Guyana who have made it to 100 years and even exceeded 100 years. Currently, there are 90 listed centenarians who will benefit.

“This programme aims to bring ease and comfort to Guyana’s longest-serving citizens by providing quarterly personal care packages, pampers and health checkups. Centenarians will also receive monthly food hampers [and] fruit and vegetable baskets. Assistive aids will also be provided as needed,” the release noted.

Additionally, there will be planned visits to the centenarians’ homes by volunteers of the ministry and WIIN trainees in the area of Care for the Elderly.

These items will be procured directly through the ministry and through collaboration with various businesses, organisations and entities.

“Our senior citizens have contributed in diverse spheres in our country and, I believe it is incumbent on us to ensure that in their later years they’re able to enjoy all amenities, facilities and opportunities to have a good quality of life,” Human Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud emphasised.

The ministry has been constantly working on ways to improve the lives of its senior citizens.

“We have moved a great distance with regard to pension in terms of our increase in pension, the early delivery of pension books, the introduction of the banking system and also alternate venues and we are working on other improvements that will come later so that pensioners can really, not have to suffer frustration and hassle.”

During October, the ministry will be planning a number of activities to engage and involve senior citizens that can impact on their mental health well-being and overall wellness.

Commenting on the impact the Century Club will make on the lives of senior citizens, Dr Vindhya Persaud said, “you will agree with me that when you hit 100 years, that century, you’ve done what not a lot of people not only in our country and our world have been able to do.

I believe we should honour, we should salute, we should pay tribute to those who have. This is the Ministry of Human Services way of saying thank you to them and, really acknowledging their years on earth with us, with something that’s impactful, practical and something that I’m sure they will enjoy and appreciate. I’m very proud to launch the Century Club, and this is in honour of all those Guyanese who hit and surpassed 100 years.”