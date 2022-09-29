News Archives
Seventh-day Adventist Church honours top NGSA, CSEC performers
From left to right: Pastor Jumoul Sancho (Executive Secretary); Pastor Margaret Ramsarran (Education Director); Daniel Dowding (CSEC top performer); Elder Rovena Harrinauth (Treasurer); Sarah Dowding (Daniel’s mother) and Pastor Exton Clarke (President)
THE Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists recently honoured two of its members who turned in outstanding performances at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Examinations Council-administered Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

According to a press release from the conference, it was an atmosphere of jubilation in the board room of the church’s headquarters as the administration, directors and staff gathered to celebrate the achievements of the students.

From left to right: Pastor Exton Clarke (President); Roxanne Bancroft (Nuel’s mother); Nuel Bancroft (NGSA top performer); Elder Rovena Harrinauth (Treasurer); Pastor Margaret Ramsarran (Education Director); and Pastor Jumoul Sancho (Executive Secretary)

Nuel Bancroft shared a three-way tie for the top spot in the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment Examinations, while Daniel Dowding earned 22 Grade ones and three Grade twos to cop one of the top spots in the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

Both students are members of the local Seventh-day Adventist Movement.
At the celebration, Executive Secretary of the Seventh-day Adventist church, Pastor Jumoul Sancho, acknowledged the hard work of the parents of the young men. Sancho saluted the parents’ sacrifices and support to their children on their path to success.

For his part, Pastor Exton Clarke, president of the organization, highlighted the significance of modelling excellence, especially in academia. He expressed pride and commendations to the students on behalf of the 65,000 plus members of the local church scattered across the 10 administrative regions of Guyana.
Gifts and commemorative plaques were handed over to the students. Special prayers were also offered up on their behalf.

Staff Reporter

