Guyana welcomes first Qataris tourists

MINISTER of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, on Wednesday, welcomed the country’s first tourists from Qatar, Dr. Nasser Saqr Al-Mohannadi, and his wife, Galyiah Al-Mohannadi.

Dr. Al-Mohannadi was his country’s first ironman and is a professor at the Department of Petroleum Engineering in Qatar.

A statement from the Ministry explained that while other Qataris have visited Guyana in the past, those instances have been for official government engagements and religious purposes. As such, Dr. Al-Mohannadi, and Mrs. Al-Mohannadi are the first Qataris to travel here strictly for tourism purposes.

While in Guyana, the couple will visit several tourism hotspots, including Kaieteur Falls.

“Minister Walrond welcomed the visitors to Guyana and encouraged them to explore as much of the country as possible. She expressed the hope that their visit will encourage more citizens of Qatar to visit Guyana,” the statement said.